Alexa Bliss On Working With Mickie James, Facing Nia Jax, NXT

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss recently spoke with Newsweek to promote WrestleMania 34. Here are the highlights.

Let’s start from the beginning. What about your time in NXT helped you develop the most?

“I think my biggest takeaway from NXT was learning the process. What goes into the business, the culture. It’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon. That’s the biggest thing I took from NXT, and how to have the work ethic to not only be on the road but to succeed on the road.”

You’ve worked a lot with Mickie James on both SmackDown and RAW. What’s it like working with her?

“It’s so different working with Mickie now than when we were on SmackDown. When Mickie came back to WWE, we didn’t know each other. It was a new friendship on-camera. We got to know each other and we’ve been working together for a year now and it’s a lot more fun.”

Your match with Nia Jax at WrestleMania 34. You had a multi-woman match last year but this is the first time you have a one-on-one match on the brightest stage. What are you feeling?

“I’m excited, it’ll be amazing because it’ll be the first time a Women’s Championship match happens at WrestleMania in like 11 years and we will have two. With Nia, it’ll be different because it’s personal. Former best friends, we have emotions going into it. For me, all the matches leading up to it have been strictly competition, for a title or an opportunity at a title. But this time it’s personal and it’ll be different from any match I’ve had before.”