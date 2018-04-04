Alexa Bliss Remembers Being Part Of Awkward Wedding Proposal At WrestleMania Axxess

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss recently spoke with nola.com to promote WrestleMania 34 and her match against Asuka.

During the interview, she shared a story of an awkward wedding proposal between two wrestling fans at last year’s WrestleMania Axxess fan fest. Here is what she had to say:

“It was very interesting. Someone handed me a ring and was like, ‘I need you to give this to my girlfriend because I’m proposing.’ I was like oh gosh. … She just kind of looked at him real funny.” “I’m not very good at marriage proposals apparently. I don’t think she was expecting it or she didn’t want it or the fact that it wasn’t him asking, it was literally me.”