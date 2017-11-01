Alexa Bliss Reveals Her Dream Opponent & Her Goals In WWE, Talks Young Fans Looking Up To Her

Alexa Bliss recently did an interview with Ringside Collectibles. Here are the highlights:

Her goals in WWE:

“I want to be in the main event at Wrestlemania. I think it’s something that, even if it’s not me, women in general… it’s our next step in the WWE Women’s Revolution is to have our women main event Wrestlemania, and I don’t think it’s that far off.”

How it feels to have her own action figure and young fans looking up to her:

“It’s amazing. When I was younger, I always had a doll with me. And it’s amazing that we can have these empowering women in WWE be dolls and role models for young girls, because I know I always had my doll with me. The fact that we can be that for little girls is amazing.”

Her dream opponent:

“Trish Stratus. Absolutely. I watched Trish growing up, I think she’s an amazing performer and I would love to have a match against her.”