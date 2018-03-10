Alexa Bliss Reveals How Marilyn Monroe Relates To Her Character

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss recently spoke with The Detroit News. Here are the highlights:

Becoming comfortable with her on-air persona:

“Before I was portraying the character Alexa Bliss, I was very shy, very uncomfortable with playing a bad guy or showing any emotion, really. Now when I’m in the ring or doing a speaking segment, I get so wrapped up in the character that I don’t even notice I’m doing it. It’s a natural feeling for me.”

How Marilyn Monroe relates to her on-air character and real life:

“Marilyn is very shy and quiet and unsure of herself, but there’s a scene where she’s walking down the stairs and she turns to (Eddie Redmayne’s character) and says, ‘do you want to see me be her?’ And then she switches into Marilyn mode. I was like oh my gosh, that’s exactly how I feel. ‘Do you want to see me be her.’ If you could put it into words, that would be it.”