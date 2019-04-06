Alexa Bliss Says Hosting WrestleMania 35 Makes Her More Nervous Than Having A Match

The biggest night in sports-entertainment is in store for much more than just a moment of bliss.

Alexa Bliss will be the host of WrestleMania 35. The major news was revealed by the five-time Women’s Champion, who chose her “A Moment of Bliss” talk show on the March 11 edition of Raw to make the announcement

The special honor puts Bliss in rare company, as she joins The New Day and The Rock as one of the few WWE Superstars to ever hold court as Master of Ceremonies on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.” Ahead of her hosting gig tomorrow night, Bliss said she’s very nervous.

“I was very excited. Very nervous because I’ve never hosted anything this grand. I’ve hosted “Moment of Bliss,” which every time, ends up in a shambles and people are fighting,” Bliss said in an interview with The National.

“I’m hoping that WrestleMania goes smoother than that. I’m excited. We’ve had amazing people host WrestleMania. The New Day. The Rock. I’ve big shoes to fill but I’m hoping I can fill them.”

What is more likely to make her nervous — hosting WrestleMania or being in a match?

“I’d have to say hosting because when you’re in the ring and you’re having a match at WrestleMania, the crowd is huge. But when you get in the ring, it’s the same size,” Bliss said.

“That’s your comfort zone. It doesn’t matter how big the stadium is, the ring is always the same size. So when you get in the ring, and I’ve had two WrestleMania matches before, so when you get in the ring, it’s like a comfort zone.

“I’ve never hosted and had to speak in front of 80 to 100,000 people. So that’s gonna be probably my biggest challenge is being able to compose myself while speaking to that many people, because in a match, you can say anything and they don’t hear you.”