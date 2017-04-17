Alexa Bliss Says She Wants To Be WWE RAW Women’s Champion One Year From Now

Alexa Bliss recently spoke with Yahoo! Sports about her goals after moving to Raw. Here are some highlights.

Being a fan of Harley Quinn and villains: “I’m such a villain fan. I love comics, I love anything Disney – everyone knows that about me, I’m a big Disney fan – anything that’s fictional, I’m a huge fan of. It all started with Iron Man in NXT. [Buddy] Murphy [Bliss’s real-life fiancée] had the idea of us all three [Bliss, Murphy and Wesley Blake] dressing up as Iron Man and I thought it was such a cool concept, such a cool idea, that I just kept going with it. I have a few characters left that I haven’t portrayed yet, I have a few more coming that I have the outfits for that I’m just waiting to perfect them. I did go a little non-villain at Elimination Chamber when I wore Superman, which was a lot of fun. I just like portraying characters but making it my own. The Harley Quinn thing I was really excited about. I was so bummed because when I left NXT, I thought I couldn’t do the cosplay thing anymore. My last gear in NXT was Freddy Krueger because I’m such a horror movie fan, it’s ridiculous, but I thought when I went to the main roster it would be a whole different ball game. I kind of ran with the Harley Quinn thing, I said I was going to try it anyway and say sorry after [if it didn’t work], but it got a great response and that gave me the freedom to do more.”

Her future goals for Raw: “A year from now I hope that I have been able to become Raw Women’s Champion. I would love to be able to hold both titles within a year, I think that would be an awesome opportunity. I’d really like to see our women in the main event at WrestleMania. I know it’s kind of considered a future thing and no one knows if it’ll ever happen, but in my mind, it’s going to happen and hopefully within a year. Hopefully in a year I’ll be women’s champion and have taken this division by storm.”