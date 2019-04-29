Alexa Bliss Takes Shot At Sasha Banks and Bayley By Referencing Backstage Rumor

In the latest case of the lines between fiction and reality getting blurred, Alexa Bliss stepped outside of the WWE Universe to take a shot at Bayley and the absent Sasha Banks by referencing a backstage rumor from WrestleMania 35.

It all started today after a Twitter exchange between Bayley and Becky Lynch led to WWE announcing a one-on-one match between the two for this Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE.

Would love to. And I wouldn’t worry about “hurting my feelings”….especially over Twitter 🤦🏻‍♀️. Let’s just hope I don’t hurt your chances of retaining at MITB. https://t.co/A1SjO8eQdb — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 28, 2019

Well dat was fast. Thanks #SDLive! Let’s do this Becky 😏 https://t.co/iGQyU2PJY0 — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 28, 2019

Bayley tweeting “hurting my feelings” seems to be in response to Bliss taking offense to Lynch joking about her career-threatening injury from late last year. Bliss seemed to be legitimately upset two weeks ago when Lynch told Ember Moon that she was going to hit her so hard, that Alexa would be out injured again.

I’m going to hit you that hard, Alexa will go out injured again. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 17, 2019

Really bex … I’m sure me having career threatening injury is really funny for you … you know how they say don’t bite the hands that feeds you? .. maybe don’t bite the hand that made you relevant. When all I had to do was debut @BeckyLynchWWE https://t.co/cn9kp1rsxX — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 18, 2019

Bliss then said she leaving Twitter, but her hiatus didn’t last long.

Bliss responded to Bayley’s shade today with some shade of her own. She wrote, “Haha ok make fun of me all you want. Like its something new for u guys. Go comfort your friend. I’ll save you guys a spot on the locker room floor.”

Haha ok make fun of me all you want. Like its something new for u guys . Go comfort your friend. I’ll save you guys a spot on the locker room floor — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 28, 2019

Bliss’ tweet is an apparent reference to a backstage rumor on Bayley and Banks’ reaction to dropping the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 35. Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin claimed on Twitter that Bayley and Banks laid on the floor of the women’s locker room at MetLife Stadium “loudly making it known they were unhappy” about dropping the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

“Heard from a few sources now saying Sasha Banks and Bayley were laying on the floor of the locker room on Sunday, and back at the hotel in front of one of their rooms, loudly making it known they were unhappy about losing the tag titles,” Satin wrote.

Satin defended his report by saying that he heard the same information from multiple sources.

“This info is from four different sources I’ve spoken with the past day. All independent from each other and all came to me about it, not the other way around,” Satin wrote.

Satin continued, “Was told this by four separate people who have no relation to each other. There were a lot of people staying in the hotel during Mania weekend.”

Satin seems to think Bliss is referencing his report.

Finally, Lynch responded to Bliss’ tweet by mocking Alexa and her fans.