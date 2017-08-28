Alexa Bliss Talks About Joining The Total Divas Cast, Her Friendship With Nia Jax, More

Alexa Bliss recently spoke with TV Insider to talk about various topics. Here are the highlights:

On joining Total Divas:

“I was really excited to join Total Divas,” she said with a beaming smile. “I watched Total Divas and thought it was a really cool opportunity. It has been so much fun. It’s definitely not what I expected, with cameras 24/7, but it has been really cool. We got to go to Cabo. That’s how I got my pig, Larry-Steve. So, it has been such an amazing experience. I’m really happy I’m doing it.”

On Nia Jax:

“She is my best friend. We hang out together. We travel together. We started out on NXT together. The fact that she is there with me and going through the experience with me, it makes it that much better. It’s awesome. Nia and I, besides the Bellas, are kind of the true best friends on the show. I think it brings this new dynamic. Even though the other girls are real tight-knit, we have each other. We have each other’s back.”