Alexa Bliss Talks Unused Idea She Had For Mickie James Feud, Friendship With Nia Jax, Total Divas

During an interview with Channel Guide Magazine, Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss talked about her feud with Mickie James, friendship with Nia Jax, joining Total Divas, and more. Here are the highlights:

On how her friendship with Nia Jax started:

“We have the talent help out with the tryouts to make sure everything goes smoothly or if someone who is doing the try out needs help. I remember during the talent lunch break, Nia comes up to me as I’m doing cardio on the treadmill. She just comes up to me and starts talking to me like she has never met a stranger in her life. We instantly clicked and have been best friends ever since.”

Joining Total Divas:

“It is a completely different platform and audience, which is awesome. It’s such a great opportunity. I’m hoping it’s the next step for me and opens opportunities for people who don’t watch WWE to cross over and watch WWE and bring that audience into what we do and into our world.”

An unused idea she had for her feud with Mickie James:

“We did a segment where I gave Mickie James some Depend products and a walker. My original pitch was to give her a Life Alert. It didn’t happen, but Nia ended up using a line about it in their match. That’s teamwork right there…WWE creative is amazing. When we have ideas, they always take them into consideration. Whether they use the ideas, I don’t know. I’m not going to lie. My ideas are usually not that great. So, creative takes an idea and makes it that much better. They are amazing to work with and so open to our ideas.”

Her upcoming match with Mickie at WWE TLC:

“Mickie is so amazing because she has so many ideas. She is a wealth of knowledge since she has been in the business for so long. She is super sweet and open to ideas. I’m looking forward to continuing our program. She always says, ‘Well, I’m six one way and half dozen the other.’ We always go that she makes scrambled eggs. That’s not a thing she taught us. If it doesn’t work out today, it will tomorrow. Six one way and half dozen the other. It happens. Things can work out tomorrow. She is very casual that way, which keeps it a stress-free environment. That is so nice to have.”