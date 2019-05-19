Alexa Bliss Threw Up After A Recent Match

Alexa Bliss’ in-ring career has been put on hold again after WWE announced that she is not medically cleared to compete at tonight’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view event.

The word going around WWE is that Bliss is dealing with concussion-related symptons. According to a report on Friday by Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline, Bliss’ injury is officially listed by WWE officials as undisclosed.

“Of late, undisclosed has usually meant concussion and that term has been used in some reports of the injury,” Meltzer added.

Meltzer said last night on Wrestling Observer Radio that Bliss has suffered multiple concussions in recent months but company officials expected her to be cleared in time for Money in the Bank. She was not cleared to wrestle last Monday so Nikki Cross replaced her in a Fatal 4-Way Match on Raw. Cross defeating Raw’s other Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match participants was done in the event that Bliss wasn’t going to get cleared for Money in the Bank. It also gave a logical reason for Cross being added to the bout.

Bliss hasn’t wrestled since April 29 on Raw, where she lost a match to Naomi. The Raw house shows on WWE’s European tour were advertised as Bliss vs. Becky Lynch, but due to Bliss’ injury, got changed to Lynch vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina in Triple Threat Matches.