Alexander Wolfe Says Goodbye To WWE

Alexander Wolfe posted the following on Twitter:

“We (SAnitY) made our TV debut October 2016 for NXT at Full Sail University in Orlando,FL. We had a great time in NXT and we accomplished a lot: – NXT Tag Team Champions – NXT Tag Team of the year 2017 – 1st ever NXT/WWE WAR GAMES Match – performed in front of about 15k people at a sold out Takeover PPV – Growing together as athletes and performers The whole group is like a family to me. I made 3 good friends over the last 3 years and I am really grateful for that. It was without a doubt a great time. Thank you guys for everything!

Thank you to the entire SD locker room. Thank you for the good vibes, laughs and wisdom. I appreciate all of you and I wish you all the best for your future careers. Thank you to the fans who supported us and never stopped believing in us. I appreciate you as well and trust me I speak for all 4 of us.

It’s time to leave this behind and walk a different path.

RIP SAnitY

Goodbye #WWE”