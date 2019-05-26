Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Praises Cody Rhodes’ Remarks About Diversity In AEW

During a media scrum following last night’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view event in Las Vegas, Nevada, WWE Hall of Famer and Busted Open host Mark Henry asked Cody Rhodes about All Elite Wrestling recruiting a diverse roster. In response, Cody recalled advice from his wife Brandi Rhodes.

“I’m in an interracial marriage and I’ve learned a lot that I would have never known,” Rhodes said. “At one time, I told Brandi, ‘I don’t see color’ and she said, ‘Then you don’t see my experience.’ I thought, ‘You’re right, I can’t just say that.’ You need to be able to see the experience or at least just understand it.

“The old territory system of just one. That’s out. The best wrestlers are gonna field the game and that’s a very diverse profile. I’m really proud it. We’re gonna promote them as wrestlers. We’re not gonna make it a PR element for us. And I’m really proud of that because it’s about the wrestling.”

.@CodyRhodes talks to @TheMarkHenry during the post-#AEWDON media scrum about the symbolism used during the show and AEW actively recruiting a more diverse roster.@WIncRebel @AEWrestling pic.twitter.com/bWuUTImneC — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) May 26, 2019

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took notice of Rhodes’ remarks on Twitter, stating, “This exchange is a promising peek into what growth looks like in our national discourse on race.

“Thanks for sharing your experience in this powerful moment, @CodyRhodes.”