AEW announced that the the first Dynamite of 2020 will take place in Jacksonville, FL. The show will take place at Daily’s Place which hosted Fight for the Fallen.

We are coming home!#AEWDynamite will be back in Jacksonville, FL on New Years Day!

Wed Jan 1st | Daily’s Place | 2020

Tickets start at $20 and go on sale this Friday, Nov 1st Noon/11c

Visit https://t.co/5WsWwyDkwZ for full event and pricing details pic.twitter.com/dzqtW3oU08

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 28, 2019