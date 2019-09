Brett Weitz, General Manager of TNT, TBS and truTV, recently commented on TheWrap.com about AEW having a second television show in addition to Dynamite:

“We are talking about it. I don’t know if you’ve met Tony Khan, but he’s not short of ideas — or passion. So there is a world where we’re thinking about ‘Where does something like that live?’ Knowing full well that within the WarnerMedia ecosystem we have B/R Live, we’ve got all these different components at our disposal.”