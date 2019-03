Luke Perry, the actor known for his role on Beverly Hills 90210, passed away at the age of 52 after suffering a massive stroke that he was unable to recover from. Perry was the father of AEW star Jungle Boy and the company issued the following statement:

We are saddened to learn that Luke Perry, father of AEW’s Jungle Boy has passed away at the age of 52, and our thoughts are with the Perry family. pic.twitter.com/FlSVG7WVG8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 4, 2019