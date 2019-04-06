All Elite Wrestling Premiering On Major Network In October?

During an appearance on WFAN Radio in New York City, Jim Ross commented on signing with AEW and a television deal for the promotion:

“[AEW] is overwhelming for me,” Ross said. “To be 67 years old and be anointed the voice of a brand that’s gonna be debuting in October on national television on a major cable network, which can’t be named now. When people hear what network we’re going on, they’re gonna be doubly excited. It’s a network we can all find.”

“I think what they’re shooting for is a more athletic presentation,” JR revealed. “It will hopefully be less eye rolling than the sophomore drama class trying to convince you in a 10 minute promo of anything they’re saying. It’s too long. Our audience can’t handle that.”