All Elite Wrestling Publishes First Top 5 Rankings

AEW has published the company’s first official Top 5 Rankings based on win/loss records and they are as follows:

AEW Women’s Division Top 5 for the Week of November 8, 2019

1. Emi Sakura (Singles: 1-0, Overall: 2-2)

2. Britt Baker (Singles: 2-1, Overall: 4-2)

3. Hikaru Shida (Singles 2-1, Overall: 3-1)

4. Allie (Singles: 1-2, Overall: 3-2)

5. Nyla Rose (Singles: 1-3, Overall: 2-3)

AEW Men’s Division Top 5 for the Week of November 8, 2019

1. Cody Rhodes (Singles: 3-0-1, Trios: 0-0, Overall: 4-1-1)

2. PAC (Singles: 3-0-1, Trios: 0-0, Overall: 3-1-1)

3. “Hangman” Adam Page (Singles: 3-2, Trios: 0-0, Overall: 4-4)

4. Kenny Omega (Singles 2-2, Trios: 2-1, Overall: 5-4)

5. Jon Moxley (Singes: 1-0-1, Trios: 0-0, Overall: 1-1-1)

AEW Tag Team Division Top 5 for the Week of November 8, 2019

1. The Lucha Bros

Pentagon Jr. (Tag Team: 4-2, Overall: 5-3)

Fenix (Tag Team: 4-2, Overall: 5-3)

2. Private Party

Isiah Kassidy (Tag Team: 3-2, Overall: 3-4)

Marq Quen (Tag Team: 3-2, Overall: 3-4)

3. The Young Bucks

Matt Jackson (Tag Team: 3-2, Overall: 6-3)

Nick Jackson (Tag Team: 3-2, Overall: 6-3)

4. The Dark Order

Stu Grayson (Tag Team: 2-2, Overall: 3-2)

Evil Uno (Tag Team: 2-2, Overall: 3-2)

5. The Best Friends

Trent (Tag Team: 2-3, Overall: 3-5)

Chuck Taylor (Tag Team: 2-3, Overall: 3-4)