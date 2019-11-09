All Elite Wrestling Publishes First Top 5 Rankings

AEW has published the company’s first official Top 5 Rankings based on win/loss records and they are as follows:
AEW Women’s Division Top 5 for the Week of November 8, 2019
1. Emi Sakura (Singles: 1-0, Overall: 2-2)
2. Britt Baker (Singles: 2-1, Overall: 4-2)
3. Hikaru Shida (Singles 2-1, Overall: 3-1)
4. Allie (Singles: 1-2, Overall: 3-2)
5. Nyla Rose (Singles: 1-3, Overall: 2-3)
AEW Men’s Division Top 5 for the Week of November 8, 2019
1. Cody Rhodes (Singles: 3-0-1, Trios: 0-0, Overall: 4-1-1)
2. PAC (Singles: 3-0-1, Trios: 0-0, Overall: 3-1-1)
3. “Hangman” Adam Page (Singles: 3-2, Trios: 0-0, Overall: 4-4)
4. Kenny Omega (Singles 2-2, Trios: 2-1, Overall: 5-4)
5. Jon Moxley (Singes: 1-0-1, Trios: 0-0, Overall: 1-1-1)
AEW Tag Team Division Top 5 for the Week of November 8, 2019
1. The Lucha Bros
Pentagon Jr. (Tag Team: 4-2, Overall: 5-3)
Fenix (Tag Team: 4-2, Overall: 5-3)
2. Private Party
Isiah Kassidy (Tag Team: 3-2, Overall: 3-4)
Marq Quen (Tag Team: 3-2, Overall: 3-4)
3. The Young Bucks
Matt Jackson (Tag Team: 3-2, Overall: 6-3)
Nick Jackson (Tag Team: 3-2, Overall: 6-3)
4. The Dark Order
Stu Grayson (Tag Team: 2-2, Overall: 3-2)
Evil Uno (Tag Team: 2-2, Overall: 3-2)
5. The Best Friends
Trent (Tag Team: 2-3, Overall: 3-5)
Chuck Taylor (Tag Team: 2-3, Overall: 3-4)