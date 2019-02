Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted the following regarding All Elite Wrestling possibly making a significant financial offer to a current WWE talent:

Seems like the first real shot has been fired… source says AEW has made an “outstanding” offer to a current, big time WWE superstar. An offer that is almost too good to turn down. Things are really about to get interesting.

— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 5, 2019