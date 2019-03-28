All Elite Wrestling Star Shows Off Rejection Letter From WWE

In a response to a post from Johnny Gargano, NXT star Chuckie Taylor revealed that he received a rejection letter from WWE back in 2015.

It didn't matter if it was a dark match in Full Sail or my 1st TakeOver at the Barclays Center..

YOU chanted "Johnny Wrestling".. YOU believed in me.. and they listened.

We fought together to make any of this happen.

We will fight to make one last dream come true in New York.

— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) March 28, 2019