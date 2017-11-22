Alternate Angles From Roman Reigns vs. The Miz, Fans On SmackDown Champs, Johnny Gargano

– Above is bonus footage from this week’s RAW main event, which saw Roman Reigns defeat The Miz to capture the WWE Intercontinental Title for the first time to become a Grand Slam Champion.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who is the most impressive champion on SmackDown right now. As of this writing, 71% voted for WWE Champion AJ Styles while 13% voted for SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, 12% for SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and 4% for WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin.

– Johnny Gargano tweeted the following on tonight’s WWE NXT TV match against WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, which was taped on Saturday before the “Takeover: WarGames” event in Houston: