American Alpha Wins Dark Match, James Ellsworth – Carmella Video, John Cena Talks Royal Rumble Win
Published On 01/24/2017 | News
– Below is the latest “Remember The Rumble” promo with John Cena discussing his 2008 Royal Rumble win:
– The dark match before tonight’s WWE SmackDown tapings in Toledo, Ohio saw SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha defeat Tyler Breeze and Fandango.
– We’ve noted how James Ellsworth has asked fans on social media to help him get a spot in the Royal Rumble main event next Sunday. Below is his latest video, featuring an appearance by Carmella:
Listen to the Princess @CarmellaWWE!!#EllsworthRumble #SDLive pic.twitter.com/8wIoUhoLjM
— James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) January 25, 2017