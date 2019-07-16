An Indepth Look at Luchadora Wrestling Slot Game

There are many sports that have games based on the most popular and wrestling has always been up there with other sports-based games like car and horse racing but we had to wait some time until we were treated to the entertaining sport of Mexican wrestling until an online slots game developed by Thunderkick and called Luchadora landed on our screens.

In fact, online slots games cover numerous popular genres, in this case wrestling in particular being the main theme, and as technology advances so does the quality of games you can play online which means you can enjoy superior quality and high-end graphics whilst playing the game of your choice whether that is a game of online blackjack, roulette, poker, or one of the entertaining slots games right from your smartphone wherever and whenever you happen to be.

Luchadora is a 5-reel slot which boasts 30 fixed paylines over 4 rows and the reels spin on the canvas of a wrestling ring viewed from above. There are also various event posters strewn over the floor and the reel positions (in the 4 corners) are marked out and form pare of one of the bonus features.

The High Value Symbols: –

These take the form of the star wrestlers who are El Toro, El Rayo, El Serpiente and El Panterra as well as Misterioso Campeon and La Luchadora.

The Lower Value Symbols: –

These are represented by different Mexican vegetables, like chillies and peppers.

Within the base game there are two bonus symbols which are the Lucha Smackdown and the Lucha Bonus.

The Bonus Features: –

If one of the wrestler’s lands on any one of the corner positions in the base game it will turn wild and also any other similar wrestlers which are in view.

The Lucha Smackdown: –

Landing the Lucha Smackdown symbol on reel 5 will earn you either 7 – 11 – or 15 free spins or even a bet multiplier of up to 15x what you placed.

The Lucha Free Spins: –

This is triggered by a player landing 3, 4 or 5 f the Lucha Bonus scatter symbols (anywhere in view) For this you will get 7 – 11 or 15 free spins. Now the ring corners will also be active an any wrestlers which land there and then turn wild will say that way until your round has ended.

If all of your 4 wrestlers become wild then the Misterioso Campeon icon will be replaced by the La Luchadora symbol which is of more value.

Landing the Lucha Smackdown symbol on reel 5 in this round will award another, extra 2 – 3 – 5 or 7 free spins or another multiplier of up to 15x.

Conclusion: –

Luchadora is a great wrestling slot and can stand with the most popular of slot games. It’s fun and entertaining to play and well worth checking out if you have never played it before, and with an RTP of 96.20% it’s well worth winning.