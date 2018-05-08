Andrade Almas Teases SmackDown Debut, WWE On AJ Styles – Shinsuke Nakamura Backlash Fallout

– Former WWE NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas sent out this teaser about making his SmackDown Live debut soon:

– As seen at Sunday’s (May 6, 2018) WWE Backlash pay-per-view event in Newark, New Jersey at the Prudential Center on the WWE Network, AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Title ended in a double count out. WWE sent out the following to hype the fallout from the finish of that match:

The bad blood between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura reached new heights (or, more to the point, new lows) in their harrowing WWE Championship No Disqualification Match at WWE Backlash. When the two Superstars kicked each other below the belt in the heat of the moment, neither were able to answer the count, and their match was left without a winner.

How will SmackDown General Manager Paige address the unfinished business between the two bitter rivals? Or will they take matters in their own hands?