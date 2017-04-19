naomi-title

Andrade Interrupts Drew McIntyre At WWE PC (Video), Naomi – Charlotte Exchange, Braun Strowman

– Above is video of WWE NXT Superstar Andrade “Cien” Almas interrupting Drew McIntyre’s workout at the WWE Performance Center to set up a future match between the two. The altercation was filmed by “Heavy Machinery” Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which giant from WWE history would have the best chance against Braun Strowman – WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant, The Great Khali, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, Sid, Vader or WWE Hall of Famer Yokozuna. As of this writing, 41% voted for Andre while 20% went with Nash, 18% for Khali, 11% for Yoko and 6% for Vader.

– We noted earlier how Charlotte Flair took to Twitter and commented on her SmackDown Women’s Title shot against Naomi next Tuesday. As seen below, the SmackDown Women’s Champion responded today:

