Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal Winner Revealed, Bray Wyatt Returns

As seen at WrestleMania 34 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on the WWE Network, Matt Hardy won the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Also, Bray Wyatt, who has been off of TV for the last few weeks, made his return to WWE TV by competing in the match. Wyatt has turned babyface and is now paired with Hardy.
A DELIGHTFUL assist from @WWEBrayWyatt makes #WOKEN @MATTHARDYBRAND the 2018 #AndreTheGiant Memorial Battle Royal winner! pic.twitter.com/lFqCzGvBKw
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2018