Announcers For WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Event Revealed

WWE is pulling out all of the stops for their upcoming Greatest Royal Rumble event.

The sports entertainment company will be holding the show at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday, April 27. For the first time ever, the Royal Rumble match will feature 50 WWE Superstars.

Triple H vs. John Cena in a singles match, The Hardys vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar and a Ladder Match with Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz have already been confirmed for the event.

Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, The New Day, Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt, and Shinsuke Nakamura have already been announced for the show.

The Greatest Royal Rumble Kickoff will stream live on WWE Network at a special start time of 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT with the event airing one hour later.

Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton will be the announcers for the show.