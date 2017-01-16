Another 2017 WWE HOF Spoiler

Former WWE Women’s Champion Beth Phoenix is expected to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year during WrestleMania 33 weekend in Orlando, according to PWInsider.

Phoenix is a one-time WWE Divas Champion and a three-time WWE Women’s Champion. She also won the Slammy Award for Diva of the Year in 2008. She retired in the fall of 2012 and married WWE Hall of Famer Edge in 2016. They have two daughters – Lyric Rose Copeland, born in December 2013, and Ruby Ever Copeland, born in May 2016.

WWE has already announced Kurt Angle as this year’s Hall of Fame headliner but no other names have been confirmed. Rumored names include Diamond Dallas Page, William Regal, Rick Rude, Christian, Mike Rotunda (Irwin R. Schyster) and The Natural Disasters – John Tenta (Earthquake) and Fred Ottman (Typhoon).