Another Apparent Injury At AEW Fight For The Fallen

AEW star MJF was scheduled to appear at Inspire Pro Wrestling’s event tonight in Austin, TX to defend the Pure Prestige Championship against Ricky Starks.

The promotion announced that MJF will not be appearing due to a “severe elbow injury” on Twitter:

With MJF scheduled to appear at next week’s TRIPLEMANIA, the decision was made to pull him from tonight’s event to prevent any further injury. THEREFORE, MJF will NOT be defending his PURE PRESTIGE CHAMPIONSHIP tonight against RICKY STARKS. — Inspire Pro Wrestling (@InspireProWres) July 14, 2019