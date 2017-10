Rockstar Spud is the latest Impact Wrestling star to leave the company. Spud reportedly asked for his release for business reasons and it was granted to him. Spud announced on social media that he’s now taking indy bookings:

Dates filling up for November 😃🤕#HolySpud Looking to fill: 3/11, 4/11, 5/11, 17/11, 19/11 Email: bookings-rockstarspud@hotmail.co.uk pic.twitter.com/jSmtQ7nC3Y — Spud (@RockstarSpud) October 10, 2017