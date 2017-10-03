Another Finn Balor Video From His Return Tonight, Update On Jericho Touring With Fozzy
– As noted, Finn Balor returned to the ring at tonight’s WWE live event in Buffalo to team with Sami Zayn and WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho to defeat the returning Triple H, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe. Below is post-match video of Balor celebrating with fans and Sami:
The #WWE Universe welcomed back @FinnBalor with open arms! #WWEBuffalo pic.twitter.com/FTX9JnbwJ1
— WWE (@WWE) March 11, 2017
– Speaking of Jericho, it looks like he will be back on WWE TV in time for the SummerSlam build. We noted before that Jericho is scheduled to take time off after WrestleMania 33 for a tour with his band Fozzy. While Jericho will be gone all of May, he’s being advertised to return at WWE live events in June.
Jericho posted the following on the “Judas Rising Tour” and noted that more dates will be announced soon:
Excited to announce the first leg of the #JudasRisingTour w our friends in @kyngband & @sonsoftexas! Go to fozzyrock.com for all ticket & VIP package info!! It's gonna be A BLAST!! (More dates added soon.) May 5- Virginia Beach, VA May 6- Canton, GA May 7- Charlotte, NC May 9- Knoxville, TN May 10- Louisville, KY May 11- TBA May 12- Ashwaubenon, WI May 13- TBA May 16- Pittsburgh, PA May 17- Lancaster, PA May 18- Patchogue, NY May 19- Asbury Park, NJ May 20- Winchester, VA May 23- Flint, MI May 24- Joliet, IL May 25- TBA May 26- Pryor, OK May 27- San Antonio, TX