Another Impact Wrestling Departure Revealed

Rafael Morfi announced via his official Twitter account that he had departed from Impact Wrestling. Morfi had been working as the Live Events Manager for the promotion. He issued the following statement:
My current business arrangement w/ @IMPACTWRESTLING is over as of today. Will be focusing more time w/ my other clients in the industry.
— Rafael Morffi (@rmorfnyc) December 12, 2017
Best wishes @IMPACTWRESTLING @EdNordholm @ScottDAmore and their great team in 2018 & the future. Support them-tune in each Thu 8pm ET @PopTV
— Rafael Morffi (@rmorfnyc) December 12, 2017