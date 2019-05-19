Another Impact Wrestling Star Could Be Done With The Company

As previously noted, PWInsider.com is reporting that Impact Wrestling Scarlett Bordeaux has officially asked for her release from the company. Scarlett’s contract, which reportedly expires in the summer, has her paid per appearance and is not a guaranteed deal.

In addition to that, PWInsider.com is reporting that Jordynne Grace is actually a free agent and not under contract to Impact. PWInsider.com noted that when Jordynee was presented a contract, “the contract was never signed, returned or executed, which means, amazingly, that Grace has been performing for the promotion unsigned over the last seven months.” The promotion has reportedly been “scrambling” to sign her to a new deal.