Another Injured Star Backstage At WWE Raw, Match Set For Tonight’s 205 Live

– Pwinsider.com is reporting that Brian Kendrick was backstage at Monday’s Raw TV event in Atlanta, GA at the Philips Arena.

If you recall, back on the December 25 episode of Raw, Kendrick suffered an injury during a match against Hideo Itami after Itami performed a GTS on Kendrick. It was later revealed that Kendrick suffered a fracture to his orbital bone and nasal bridge

– WWE has announced the first match for tonight’s episode of 205 Live on the WWE Network. Mark Andrews seeks to derail Drew Gulak in a rematch from the WWE Cruiserweight Championship Tournament.