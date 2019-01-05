Another Major Name Set For Monday’s RAW, Underrated WWE Talents

– Ric Flair is another major name that is scheduled to be backstage at this Monday’s RAW in Orlando, FL, PWInsider.com is reporting. There’s no word on what Flair’s potential role might be but there is speculation that Flair will be part of a tribute to Mean Gene Okerlund.

– In a recent interview with SI.com, Shinsuke Nakamura was asked about underrated talents in WWE:

“Honestly, most people in WWE are underrated. I can choose so many people. They have so much ability but can’t show everything on TV. Everybody has a great ability to wrestle, and you can see that at the house shows. Tye Dillinger, Shelton Benjamin, Primo and Epico, the Bludgeon Brothers, the New Day, they’re all underrated.”