Another Match Added To Extreme Rules – Updated Card

WWE has announced that Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler will face off tonight at Extreme Rules.

Against their wishes, Owens and Ziggler were originally paired together as a tag team for the opportunity to earn their way into the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match at Extreme Rules if they could defeat Heavy Machinery. But their alliance imploded and “KO” concluded the July 2 episode of SmackDown LIVE by dropping “The Showoff” with a Stunner.

As a result, the two were scheduled to collide on SmackDown LIVE in one-on-one competition last week, but after they got into a pre-match brawl in the parking lot, Shane canceled the match and sent Owens home. An incensed Owens responded by rushing the ring later in the show to unleash a verbal attack on Shane.

Owens didn’t stop there, however, proceeding to take another shot at Ziggler in a Twitter exchange last night.

Dude, you can’t even do Twitter properly. For maximum effect, it should have been the guy I don’t recognize first, then me, then Shawn and finally, Planet Earth. Build up to calling yourself better than everyone in the world, don’t start off with it. It’s simple storytelling. https://t.co/006CvQ9LzI — Kevin, the Worst in the World. (@FightOwensFight) July 14, 2019

Owens then promised to make his presence felt at Extreme Rules after Shane attempted to ban him from last night’s SmackDown live event in Petersburg, Virginia.

Here’s the updated card:

The Undertaker & Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre (No Holds Barred Match)

Universal Champion Seth Rollins and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans (Winners Take All Mixed Tag Team Extreme Rules Match)

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross (2-on-1 Handicap Match)

SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan & Rowan vs. Big E & Xavier Woods vs. Heavy Machinery

United States Champion Ricochet vs. AJ Styles

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak vs. Tony Nese (Kickoff Match)

Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley (Last Man Standing Match)

Raw Tag Team Champions The Revival vs. The Usos

Aleister Black vs. Cesaro

Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler

Intercontinental Champion Finn Bálor vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Kickoff Match)