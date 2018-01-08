Another Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE Raw

WWE announced on Monday afternoon that Matt Hardy will be wrestling on tonight’s show, which mark the in-ring debut of him performing his Woken gimmick under the WWE banner. His opponent has yet to be announced.

WWE is in Memphis, TN at the FedExForum for tonight’s Monday Night Raw. As noted, Enzo Amore, who missed last week’s show due to flu, will defend the Cruiserweight Title against Cedric Alexander.