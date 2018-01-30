Another Match Set For Next Week’s SmackDown Live

WWE has announced the second match for next week’s episode of SmackDown Live on the USA Network. Rusev, who earned them the right to be the new #1 contender for the United States Title this week by winning a Fatal 4-Way Match, will challenge Bobby Roode for the Title on the show.

WWE holds next week’s show in Kansas City, MO at the Sprint Center. As noted, Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens with the winner challenging AJ Styles for the WWE Title at Fastlane will serve as the main event of this show.