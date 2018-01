WWE has announced the second match for next week’s episode of SmackDown Live on the USA Network. The Ascension will take on Harper and Rowan in a tag team match.

WWE holds next week’s show in Birmingham, AL at the Legacy Arena. The other match that has been announced is Mojo Rawley vs. Zack Ryder as a part of the WWE United States Title tournament. The match was believed to take place this week but instead, WWE made it a dark match.