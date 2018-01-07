Another Match Set For ROH Music City Excellence Event

ROH issued the following:

Hot off of the heels of Final Battle, the stars of Ring of Honor return to Music City on January 20, when ROH comes to the Nashville Municipal Auditorium for an international television taping!



Stars like the brand-new Ring of Honor World Champion Dalton Castle, World Tag Team Champions the Motor City Machine Guns, “The American Nightmare” Cody, The Young Bucks, Adam Page, “The Villain” Marty Scurll, Jay Lethal, and many more will be in action!



To kick the new year off, the Ring of Honor Board of Directors want to make this night in Nashville unforgettable! Flip Gordon made a name for himself around the globe in 2017 and has been fighting up the ranks. Gordon jumps into the deep end in Nashville, taking on one of the greatest ROH World Champions of all-time!



JAY LETHAL vs. FLIP GORDON



Jay Lethal was put to the test at Final Battle, pulling tools out of his toolbox not seen out of Lethal in quite some time to defeat Marty Scurll. Lethal was one of the MVPs of the Global Wars Tour, picking up three singles victories in three nights against Kazarian, Jay White, and Hiromu Takahashi and his victory over Scurll puts the man who has become The Franchise of Ring of Honor back on track for world title contention.



Flip Gordon burst on to the scene in 2017, testing himself against some of the best wrestlers ROH and CMLL had to offer, ultimately scoring pinfalls against stars like Ultimo Guerrero and Adam Page and becoming a finalist in the 2017 Survival of the Fittest. But for the first time, Gordon will face a former ROH World Champion and he will do so in his Nashville ROH debut!



Who will emerge victorious in this first-time match-up? Will Lethal’s veteran smarts and savvy allow him to continue to build his resume toward a ROH World Title shot and ultimately reclaiming the ROH World Championship or will Gordon pull out the stops to pick up the biggest win of his career? Join us to find out!







Ring of Honor Wrestling International Television Taping

Local Time: Saturday, Jan 20, 2018 06:00pm CST

Nashville Municipal Auditorium

417 4th Ave N

Nashville, Tennessee 37201



ALREADY SIGNED



MATT TAVEN vs. “THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY



SIGNED TO APPEAR



ROH WORLD CHAMPION DALTON CASTLE

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (ALEX SHELLEY & CHRIS SABIN)

ROH WORLD SIX MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE HUNG BUCKS (ADAM PAGE & THE YOUNG BUCKS)

IWGP JR. HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION “THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL

JAY LETHAL

SHANE TAYLOR

BEST FRIENDS (BERETTA & CHUCKIE T.)

SOCAL UNCENSORED (CHRISTOPHER DANIELS, FRANKIE KAZARIAN, & SCORPIO SKY)

PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ

FLIP GORDON





WOMEN OF HONOR

“THE GATEKEEPER” KELLY KLEIN

“THE EXOTIC GODDESS” MANDY LEON

KAREN Q.

BRANDI RHODES

“BONESAW” JESSIE BROOKS