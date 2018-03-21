Another Match Set For ROH SuperCard Of Honor

ROH issued the following:

It should be big enough news that international mega-star Kota Ibushi makes his Ring of Honor return after a near 10-year sabbatical. Ibushi has not competed in a Ring of Honor ring in the United States since April 19, 2008 when he defeated El Generico at ROH Return Engagement. But Ibushi’s US ROH return has an exclamation point at the end, as one of the best wrestlers in the world returns caught up in the Bullet Club Civil War cyclone!



Since 2008, Ibushi became one of the all-time great junior heavyweights, winning the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship three times and formed an alliance that has extended beyond friendship with Kenny Omega in a team called the Golden Lovers. The duo became one of the all-time great Jr. Heavyweight Teams. As Ibushi and Omega gained more experience, both men moved to the heavyweight division, and Ibushi won the 2015 New Japan Cup and had classic bouts against Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles, and more in New Japan.



Omega and Ibushi would rarely cross paths once “The Cleaner” joined Bullet Club but the two seemingly remained in each other’s thoughts, as evident in interviews. As question marks began to engulf Bullet Club, Omega heroically saved Ibushi at New Year Dash when Omega’s rival Cody looked to permanently injure Ibushi with a chair, seemingly as a way to send a message to Omega a night after Ibushi defeated Cody at Wrestle Kingdom. Ibushi and Omega embraced as fans shed tears of joy with the Golden Lovers reuniting.



With Bullet Club seemingly fracturing before our eyes, Cody and Omega can trust very few of some of their former most-trusted allies. For Omega, Ibushi, although not a Bullet Club member, has reemerged in his life as someone he can trust with anything. For Cody, the only member of Bullet Club that has fully-embraced #TeamCody in this Civil War is Adam Page. These two will meet at Supercard of Honor!



ADAM PAGE vs. KOTA IBUSHI



With battle lines drawn, Page competes in the biggest singles match of his career against one of the very best in the world, Kota Ibushi, at Supercard of Honor! The added stakes of the Bullet Club Civil War only serve to accentuate a match that has high stakes for both men’s championship prospects, as well!



Page has emerged as the number one contender for the IWGP United States Championship and has recently pinned Jay White. Following that huge, statement pinfall, Page landed an all-time, highlight reel moonsault from the balcony of the Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom, leading to a pinfall win at Manhattan Mayhem!



While some felt Page was simply putting it all on the line to win a main event match in New York City, some, including color commentator Colt Cabana, saw the moonsault as a direct shot across the bow at Ibushi, a man who is not only a great wrestler but one of the best high flyers in the world who has a library of amazing moonsaults, 450s, and Golden Star Presses, including some off of vehicles, buildings, and other death-defying heights!



Ibushi had one of the best years of his already storied career in 2017 with big wins in the G1 against international stars like Tomohiro Ishii, Yuji Nagata, Zack Sabre Jr., and Hiroshi Tanahashi and started off 2018 with a win against “The American Nightmare” Cody at Wrestle Kingdom! While the connections to the Bullet Club Civil War should not be ignored, a win by either man will vault each further up the ladder as they look to win championship gold on their own merits!



Supercard of Honor XII will emanate from the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, LA on Saturday April 7! Like last year’s history-making event, this event will feature high profile stars and very special matches for all of our fans around the world. Stars from New Japan will take part in this event, and there will be the return of Festival of Honor, featuring all-day autograph signings, Q&A sessions with ROH stars, the Women of Honor Championship Tournament semi-final matches and Finals, and more!



Last year’s Supercard was the most attended event in ROH history, when thousands of fans from around the globe descended on Lakeland, Florida. This April, The Best Wrestling on the Planet has already shattered that record in the Big Easy! Based on the high demand for recent major events, you will want to act fast to ensure you get the best seats and not get locked out of the action! And if you cannot join us live IN New Orleans, join us as this historic event will be broadcast LIVE for HonorClub!



ROH PRESENTS SUPERCARD OF HONOR XII

Local Time: Saturday, Apr 7, 2018 07:30pm CDT

UNO Lakefront Arena

6801 Franklin Avenue

New Orleans, Louisiana 70122



ALREADY SIGNED



DOUBLE MAIN EVENT

“THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY vs. “THE CLEANER” KENNY OMEGA



DOUBLE MAIN EVENT – ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

ROH WORLD CHAMPION DALTON CASTLE W/THE BOYS vs. “THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL



PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ vs. TOMOHIRO ISHII



ADAM PAGE vs. KOTA IBUSHI



SIGNED TO COMPETE



ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION KENNY KING

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE BRISCOES

ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS SOCAL UNCENSORED (CHRISTOPHER DANIELS, FRANKIE KAZARIAN, & SCORPIO SKY)

THE YOUNG BUCKS (MATT & NICK JACKSON)

JAY LETHAL

SILAS YOUNG

HIROSHI TANAHASHI

FLIP GORDON

THE KINGDOM



THE WOMEN OF HONOR CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT SEMI-FINALS AND FINAL



PLUS MUCH MORE