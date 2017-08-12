Another MMA Star Calls Out Brock Lesnar

Former UFC and current Bellator heavyweight Matt Mitrione recently called out Brock Lesnar in an interview with the Pat McAfee Show. Here is what he said:

“I would beat the f—ing breaks off Brock Lesnar. There is no question about this whatsoever. He would never fight me. Never. He would fight Jon Jones because he would think he can take Jon Jones down. He would never fight me. I’ve been asking to fight Brock Lesnar since the day I went on The Ultimate Fighter. If you think that dude is an athlete go suck a d—. That dude is not an athlete. He’s a giant body.”