Another New Match Announced For WWE Backlash

As expected, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler is now official for the WWE Backlash pay-per-view. This will be Nakamura’s first TV match since coming to the main roster in the “Superstar Shakeup” last month.

Below is the updated card for Backlash, which takes place on May 21st from the Allstate Arena near Chicago:

WWE Title Match
Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. The Usos

WWE United States Title Match
AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens

SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka, Carmella and Natalya

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler

