Another NXT Match For Next Week, Patrick Clark’s New Gimmick (Video), Kona Reeves

– As seen on tonight’s WWE NXT, Hideo Itami made his official return to TV and picked up a win over Kona Reeves. WWE posted this Fallout video with Reeves receiving medical attention backstage after taking Itami’s GTS.

– WWE began airing this vignette for a new Superstar on tonight’s NXT episode. It appears “The Velveteen Dream” is the next gimmick for former WWE Tough Enough participant Patrick Clark, similar to what we recently saw from “The Patrick Clark Experience” character.

– WWE has announced that Aleister Black will be in action on next Wednesday’s show. He will be facing Cezar Bononi. As noted, next week’s show will also feature Itami vs. Roderick Strong with the winner facing NXT Champion Bobby Roode at “Takeover: Chicago” for the title.