Another NXT Wrestler Gets A Name Change

Brennan Williams is the latest NXT wrestler to undergo a name change as he will be known as Dio Maddin going forward.

Williams revealed the name change on Twitter.

A former NFL offensive tackle, Williams joined the WWE Performance Center in August 2016. He made his NXT in-ring debut the following month and according to CAGEMATCH, has wrestled 110 matches since then. Williams has yet to make his television debut.

Williams recently formed a babyface tag team with newcomer Isaiah Scott (aka Shane Strickland).

21st century ronin pic.twitter.com/pWzejGj5OM — Dio Maddin (Brennan Williams) (@GREATBLACKOTAKU) June 8, 2019

This is a real sit show. pic.twitter.com/Ic1fQUeYMD — Dio Maddin (Brennan Williams) (@GREATBLACKOTAKU) June 17, 2019

A third-round draft pick of the Houston Texans in 2013, Williams played collegiate football at the University of North Carolina prior to joining the NFL. His professional football was derailed to a knee injury, which forced him to miss his rookie year. Without having played a regular season game, the Texans released Williams in July 2014.

After missing the entire 2014 season, Williams was part of the practice squads for the Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots in 2015. Without having played a regular season game, his football career ended in October 2015. The Patriots released Williams just two days after joining the team.

A lifelong fan of professional wrestling, Williams began training under WWE Hall of Famer Booker T immediately after his NFL career ended. He made his in-ring debut for Booker’s Houston-based Reality of Wrestling on February 1, 2016, competing under the name Marcellus Black. He participated in a tryout at the WWE Performance Center in February 11, 2016, which earned him a WWE developmental contract.