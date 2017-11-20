Another RAW Match For Tonight, Batista Talks Trump & The Rock (Video), Charlotte

– Above is video of TMZ Sports talking to Dave Batista about President Donald Trump and The Rock possibly running in 2020. The former WWE Champion believes Rock would make a much better president than Trump because he’s smart and a decent human being, which Batista does not believe Trump is. Batista says Rock is also very patriotic and loves the country. Batista goes on to say that Trump is not a patriot and that things will tighten up once he’s out of office because the NRA won’t have as much say. The Animal does not believe Trump is a two-term president and mentions possibly moving with his wife & dogs to Europe if Trump runs in 2020.

– Braun Strowman vs. Jason Jordan is planned for tonight’s WWE RAW in Houston, according to PWInsider. As noted, Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor will also take place tonight.

– SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, who defeated RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss at Survivor Series last night, tweeted the following props for the women’s division: