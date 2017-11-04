Another Release From Impact Wrestling

After thirteen years with Impact Wrestling, referee Brian Stiffler says he’s leaving the company.

Stiffler announced his departure from Impact Wrestling in a tweet on Thursday.

Got to main event one last time w/ @IMPACTWRESTLING!! Thanks for granting my release! Big THANKS to the locker room & crew for everything!! — Brian Stiffler (@BrianStiffler) November 3, 2017

Pro Wrestling Sheet reached out to Stiffler on his departure from the company. He said, “I’m extraordinarily grateful for being given the opportunity to have worked with TNA/IMPACT for the past 13 years. I’ve learned and grew so much with the help of so many incredible people, including Brian and Earl Hebner (who also I became best friends with!!).”

The long-time referee continued, “The locker room is so unbelievably talented and passionate. And the crew has some of the hardest working men and women I’ve ever been around. As I leave, I wish them all nothing but continued success and all the best!!”