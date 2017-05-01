Another Season-High For This Week’s Total Divas Episode

Last night’s episode of WWE Total Divas on the E! network drew 734,000 viewers. This is up from last week’s 705,000 viewers and is a new high for season 6. This was the second show in the new timeslot.

This week’s Total Divas ranked #12 on the Cable Top 150, the same as last week.

Below is a look at the viewership breakdown for this season:

Episode 1: 632,000 viewers

Episode 2: 461,000 viewers

Episode 3: 595,000 viewers

Episode 4: 563,000 viewers

Episode 5: 556,000 viewers

Episode 6: 705,000 viewers

Episode 7: 734,000 viewers