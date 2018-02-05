Another Star Qualifies For Men’s Elimination Chamber Match

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Des Moines, IA at the Wells Fargo Arena on the USA Network, Intercontinental Champion The Miz beat Apollo Crews in a Qualifying Match for the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match.

The Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, February 25th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. This will be an exclusive Raw brand event and the final Raw PPV before Wrestlemania 34. Here is the updated card:

Men’s Elimination Chamber Match: Elias vs. Braun Strowman vs. John Cena vs. Roman Reigns vs. The Miz

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Alexa Bliss © vs. Bayley vs. Mandy Rose vs. Mickie James vs. Sonya Deville vs. Sasha Banks

Singles Match: Nia Jax vs. Asuka – If Jax Wins, She’s Added To Raw Women’s Title Match at WrestleMania 34