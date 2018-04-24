Another Title Change At Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings

Impact Wrestling held a TV taping on Tuesday from Orlando, FL at Universal Studios.
At the tapings, Su Yung defeated Allie in a Last Rights (Casket) Match to win the Impact Knockouts Championship.
