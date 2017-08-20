Another Title Change At WWE SummerSlam Tonight (Video, Photos)

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated Sheamus and Cesaro to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions at tonight’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Rollins previously held the WWE Tag Team Titles with Roman Reigns but this is his first run with the red brand titles. This is the first tag team title reign for Ambrose. Sheamus and Cesaro won the titles from The Hardys back in June at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s match:
The #RAW #TagTeamTitles are about to be decided at #SummerSlam…and here come your CHAMPIONS @WWECesaro & @WWESheamus! pic.twitter.com/udk04eUlz8
— WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2017
Friendship goals…#SummerSlam @WWECesaro @WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/raUzalVtV7
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 21, 2017
BURN IT DOWN! @WWERollins is LIVE in Brooklyn! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/camzW6Araz
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 21, 2017
Together they stand. Side by side. Once again.
Can @TheDeanAmbrose & @WWERollins capture the #RAW #TagTeamTitles? #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/zRoYb12mnL
— WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2017
The #RAW #TagTeamChampions @WWECesaro & @WWESheamus reminding @WWERollins why they are #TheBar! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/1m1vOk8vHw
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 21, 2017
#SwissCyborg @WWECesaro is not amused, @WWEUniverse… #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/MjOYs4wjtU
— WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2017
Former #Shield brothers @WWERollins & @TheDeanAmbrose are out to become the DOWNFALL of #TheBar! #SummerSlam @DiGiornoPizza #CrispyPanPizza pic.twitter.com/SQUgZQF2Jp
— WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2017
It's OK…@WWERollins knows by now that this comes with the territory when teaming with @TheDeanAmbrose! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/4ZfhpOOWF1
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 21, 2017
There was so much force behind this Clothesline, it even turned @TheDeanAmbrose inside-out! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/c0pcs52ANk
— WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2017
We've seen the #Sharpshooter work to perfection already once tonight…
Can @WWECesaro make it happen again here?! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/u6IstOdRzF
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 21, 2017
WHAT A SEQUENCE leading to @TheDeanAmbrose & @WWERollins becoming the NEW #RAW #TagTeamChampions! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/CjHhE68iAW
— WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2017
The hounds are back on top. #SummerSlam @TheDeanAmbrose @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/RH7d0VnWCQ
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 21, 2017